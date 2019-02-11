RUMOUR MILL: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the Manchester United manager job on a full-time-basis Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be named Manchester United's permanent manager. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the Manchester United manager’s job on a full-time-basis, but the club may not announce it until the end of the season. (Sun) The club also want to sign Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon in the summer. (Daily Mirror) Leicester City’s Andy King reveals why he opted for Derby County over Nottingham Forest