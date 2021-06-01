The Worksop Harriers runners who took park in the Cake Run.

This was a 9.9 mile fell race with 1600 ft of elevation, on a route that took them over the open moorland of the Pennines and past five different reservoirs.

This included negotiating 211 steep stone steps up one side of Butterley Reservoir and back down the other side.

It was a very friendly and well organised race, with runners setting off in groups of six every 90 seconds.

They had all submitted their expected finish times and runners were grouped with the slower runners setting off first. Richard Hind was the first Harrier home in 1:35:06, closely followed by Jim Staveley in 1:35:24, Arron Jackson in 1:36:38, Mark Manley in 1:48:17 and Sally Staveley in 2:12:15.

Afterwards Sally Staveley said: "All in all, it was a lovely day out and great to be racing on the fells again."

Over the last few weeks the Harriers have moved their Tuesday evening training session to the Worksop College running track.

This has been very well received with up to 40 members, new and old, attending competitve sessions.

The last Tuesday of the month saw them take part in a one mile time trial to give those who’ve been training hard over the past weeks a chance to test their fitness.