Retro gallery: That magic season in 2018/19 when Worksop Town clinched the league and cup double

Worksop Town have had some good times down the years, but none more so than their NCEL league and cup double in 2018/19.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

The Tigers swept all before them and our man Devon Cash has dug into the archives to find these brilliant images of a season to remember.

If you have any old pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Get the latest Tigers news, here.

Lee Hill scores a bicycle kick against Harrogate Railway Athletic.

1. A brilliant goal

Lee Hill scores a bicycle kick against Harrogate Railway Athletic. Photo: Mike Holmes

Max Pemberton and Kyle Jordan celebrate the latter’s hat-trick goal against Liversedge FC.

2. Pemberton hat-trick

Max Pemberton and Kyle Jordan celebrate the latter’s hat-trick goal against Liversedge FC. Photo: Worksop Town

Captain Daniel Patterson kisses the NCEL League Cup after beating Liversedge 3-1 at Keepmoat Stadium.

3. NCEL Cup win

Captain Daniel Patterson kisses the NCEL League Cup after beating Liversedge 3-1 at Keepmoat Stadium. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

The players celebrate in the changing rooms after lifting the league title.

4. NCEL title celebrations

The players celebrate in the changing rooms after lifting the league title. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

