Retro gallery: That magic season in 2018/19 when Worksop Town clinched the league and cup double
Worksop Town have had some good times down the years, but none more so than their NCEL league and cup double in 2018/19.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
The Tigers swept all before them and our man Devon Cash has dug into the archives to find these brilliant images of a season to remember.
If you have any old pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]
Get the latest Tigers news, here.
Page 1 of 3