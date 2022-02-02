Worksop Town enjoyed some big crowds and giant-killing during this memorable English Club run in 1893/94.

Worksop first entered the English Cup, as it was then known in the 1893-94 season, when the home ground was at Bridge Meadow on Newcastle Avenue, and the club were playing in the Sheffield & Hallamshire League.

The draw for the 1st Qualifying Round brought Rotherham Town to Worksop’s homely enclosure and drew a 2,000 strong crowd.

Rotherham, then in the 2nd Division of the Football League were expected to sail through, but the Worksop lads, playing in Black & White quartered shirts, the racing colours of the Duke of Portland, fought out an unexpected 3-2 victory.

A trip to play fellow Sheffield League side Wath-upon-Dearne was the reward from this epic win.

Spurred on by the acclaim from their efforts in the 1st Qualifying Round, Worksop again won through, this time winning 3-1, after extra-time. A crowd of 500 fans greeted the returning team at the Railway station and marched behind the town band to the Market Place.