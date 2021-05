Can you spot a familiar face in this gallery of Worksop Harriers runners?

James Baxendale loving new life as a coach at Worksop Town

News you can trust since 1895

The players celebrate in the changing rooms after lifting the league title.

Captain Daniel Patterson kisses the NCEL League Cup after beating Liversedge 3-1 at Keepmoat Stadium.

Max Pemberton and Kyle Jordan celebrate the latter’s hat-trick goal against Liversedge FC.

Our man Devon Cash dug into the archives to find these brilliant images of a season to remember.

Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:44 am