Relief for Liam Hughes after first 90 minutes for Worksop Town since injury
The talismanic figure started his first game since mid-November, but he was unable to mark his comeback with a goal during the goalless draw against Matlock Town.
But for Hughes, just coming out unscathed was enough.
“It’s amazing to complete 90 minutes,” he said. “That’s the positive from myself in completing the game without any flare-ups or niggles.
“It would have been nice to come back with a goal, but it wasn’t to be.
“It was good to be back out there and helping the team. It has been a frustrating season, to say the least with the injury.
“It was probably the gaffer and the staff holding me back when I was telling them I wanted to play, but they have done right by that in looking after me and the physios Nicole (Norton) and Jordan (Parkin) have been excellent with me.”