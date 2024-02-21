Relief for Liam Hughes after first 90 minutes for Worksop Town since injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talismanic figure started his first game since mid-November, but he was unable to mark his comeback with a goal during the goalless draw against Matlock Town.

But for Hughes, just coming out unscathed was enough.

“It’s amazing to complete 90 minutes,” he said. “That’s the positive from myself in completing the game without any flare-ups or niggles.

Back in business - Liam Hughes. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“It would have been nice to come back with a goal, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was good to be back out there and helping the team. It has been a frustrating season, to say the least with the injury.