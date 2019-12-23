Redlands lead the way at Christmas in Bassetlaw Schools football

At the end of the season’s first Bassetlaw Schools term Redlands temporarily lead Division One with two victories over Sparken Hill and St. Johns among their successes.

Jay Sewell, Henley Webb, Isaiah Byrne and Alex Mixalache were among their marksmen.

However, with games in hand Norbridge can hope to overtake them after their successful 4-1 league leaders battle against Redlands with goals from Oliver Fergie, Thomas Streets and Rhys Clay.

Prospect Hill, joint league winners last season, lost their first match of the current campaign when in a high-scoring game.

Sparken Hill’s Theo and Harley Cookson and Shaun Blake-Sutton outgunned Prospect’s William Musgrove and Freddie Valente.