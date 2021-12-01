Record number of Bassetlaw swimmers qualify for this year’s Swim England National Winter Championships

Bassetlaw's swimmers are enjoying success.

Eight swimmers from Bassetlaw Swim Squad, which is the competition outlet for Your Space Swim Academy in Bassetlaw, have qualified across 19 events and are all debutants at this level.

This represents a big increase on previous years where the squad had only one swimmer qualify in one event.

The youngest of the qualifiers are Rachel Webb and Freya Peace, aged 14, followed by 15 year old Alicia Clark, 16 year olds Amelia Stevenson, Cillian McGuinness, Harry Benzies and Lewis Warner and 17 year old Callum Kettlewell.

Head of Performance Swimming at Your Swim Academy Performance Squads, Michael Glossop said: “The whole team has worked incredibly hard to return from COVID-19.

“The Your Space facilities opened as soon as they were able to, which granted us valuable time to build fitness and really focus on the details that can make all the difference.

“The swimmers have done countless hours of home during the pandemic and have reaped their rewards.

“On the Bassetlaw side, we’ve only had one swimmer qualify in one event in previous years so for eight swimmers to qualify in 19 events is absolutely incredible.

“And four of these athletes are ‘homegrown’; learning to swim in Bassetlaw and following the pathway from beginner swimming lessons right through to competition level.

“We’re now excited to be able to go and enjoy ourselves on a national stage.”

BPL Corporate Manager Simon Ferrarelli added: “As a charitable trust, it’s great for us to see local pools being able to provide a pathway for the community to reach their full potential in the sport.

“Congratulations to all the swimmers, teachers and coaches on this fantastic achievement.”