Record-breaking Worksop Town hoping for biggest crowd in 13 years for crunch clash

Record-breaking Worksop Town are hoping to attract a four-figure crowd for the first time in 13 years this weekend.

The Tigers set a new club record of 11 successive League wins at Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Tuesday night and sit six points clear of second-placed Penistone Church, who visit on Saturday.

Worksop managing director and owner Paul Williams said: “It has been 13 years since Worksop Town last attracted a crowd of four figures to Sandy Lane.

“That is our target for this Saturday. With the international weekend and no Premier League or Championship football on the schedule we have another great opportunity to welcome all football fans of Worksop to support their local team - the fourth oldest in the world - and cheer us towards our aim of winning promotion back into the Northern Premier League.

“Please come along and support The Tigers. It means so much to the players to have the people of Worksop cheering them on.”

The six-match end-of-season ticket card offer is still valid up to this weekend due to the Hall Road Rangers postponement last weekend

The last time Worksop, then in National League North, played in front of over 1,000 fans at Sandy Lane was in the FA Trophy quarter-final v Boreham Wood in 2005/06 when The Tigers lost 1-0 in front of 1,006 fans.

Winger Matthew Sykes netted the Tigers’ second goal from the penalty spot in the 2-1 victory at Hemsworth Miners Welfare and said: “We were all buzzing to get the record.

“Playing the game it wasn’t on our minds, the priority was the three points. “Someone pointed it out after the game and I had forgotten all about it, the funny thing was, I’ve been thinking about in the last week.

“Last Saturday’s game got cancelled it, so it prolonged the thought a bit longer.

“To be part of the history books at Worksop Town Football Club is unbelievable. Hopefully, with this result, we will push on towards the end of the season.”

Sykes added: “It’s a massive game on Saturday against Penistone.

“You saw how the lads performed the last time we played in front of a big crowd against Yorkshire Amateur.

“Hopefully there will be a similar turnout this Saturday, as the lads loved playing at home in front of a big crowd and it will spur us on to get the three points. We’re all buzzing for the game, it’s our biggest game of the season by far.”

On the win at Hemsworth, Sykes said: “I thought we did enough to win it.

“We knew it was going to be difficult against Hemsworth.

“They’re a top four team, so I thought we did really well today and it was a performance the lads can be proud of.

“For the penalty, their No.8 kept coming at me and I knew what was coming when I was in the box.

“He made some very strong tackles up to that point, so I knew he was going to do another one. He went for me and I’ve ended up getting the penalty from it.

“I thought it was a pointless tackle because I wasn’t going anywhere. It was probably my worse penalty, but it still went in so I’ll take it.”