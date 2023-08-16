Reality check as Worksop Town lose opener against FC United of Manchester
The Reds took the lead in the 17th minute through Michael Donohue before Regan Hutchinson put into his own net before the break to give the hosts a firm lead.
The Tigers came into the game more in the second period, but Nic Ballado’s goal in the seventh minute of added time sunk Worksop on the opening day.
Parry said: “I just don’t think we turned up for the first 45 minutes and we never laid a glove on them. We didn’t do what we do well; we tried to overplay too much and think about the opposition too much. I take my hat off to FC United in the way they played in the first period with the movement they had - especially in the middle of the pitch to get the overload out wide I thought they were really good.”