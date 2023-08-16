News you can trust since 1895
Reality check as Worksop Town lose opener against FC United of Manchester

Worksop Town were given a reality check in their curtain-raiser as the Tigers were beaten 3-0 by FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST

The Reds took the lead in the 17th minute through Michael Donohue before Regan Hutchinson put into his own net before the break to give the hosts a firm lead.

The Tigers came into the game more in the second period, but Nic Ballado’s goal in the seventh minute of added time sunk Worksop on the opening day.

Parry said: “I just don’t think we turned up for the first 45 minutes and we never laid a glove on them. We didn’t do what we do well; we tried to overplay too much and think about the opposition too much. I take my hat off to FC United in the way they played in the first period with the movement they had - especially in the middle of the pitch to get the overload out wide I thought they were really good.”

