In-demand Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall comes with a £3.6m valuation.

RANKED: EVERY Championship squad 's market value - and how Nottingham Forest compares against Derby County, Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham

How much a player is worth, or which club has the most valuable squad is often a great topic of debate.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:36 pm

We’ve taken a look at each squad in the Championship to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how your club compares to their league rivals.

Is the Forest squad worth more than Derby’s and how do the East Midlands clubs stack up against Sheffield United, West Brom, Bournemouth and Fulham?

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.

1. Peterborough United - £10.4m

Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated as relegation-battlers Peterborough United's most valuable player with a market value of £1.08m.

2. Blackpool - £11.75m

Kevin Stewart has a market value of £1.08m. It makes the joint most valuable Blackpool player, alongside Callum Connolly.

3. Coventry City - £17.91m

Defensive midfielder Gustavo Hamer is Coventry City's most valuable player. The Dutchman is given a value of £2.25m

4. Luton Town - £18.18m

James Bree has a value of £1.8m, tying him with Luton Town forward Elijah Adebayo.

