The Tigers had to be patient from the off, but Terry Hawkridge found the breakthrough with a goal-of-the-season contender, as the midfielder rifled a 30-yard shot into the top corner on 21 minutes.

Worksop then went on to take a three-goal lead into the break as Liam Hughes and Jack Broadhead scored headers from back-to-back corners from Hawkridge.

The home side added a fourth in the second period as Hughes netted his brace after taking in a pass from Liam Hardy, the forward cut across the defender before drilling a left-footed shot into the far bottom corner to confirm an eighth straight league win.

Liam Hughes celebrates his goal against Brighouse.

And manager Craig Parry was pleased with his side’s display.

Parry said: “I thought it was a good performance from us - probably one of our better performances this year really.

"We did start sloppy in the first 10 minutes, but as soon as we got a grip on the game, we played some good stuff.

“They beat us at home last season but this year, we’re built with a squad who has a completely different mindset.

"We like to play out from the back and control the game, and we did that really effectively.

“On the first goal, we encourage Terry (Hawkridge) to shoot more from outside the box - he’s an unbelievable technician.

"He’s got a great range of passing and a wonderful shot on him.

"I’m really pleased for him it was a great goal right into the top corner.”

Worksop also moved into double figures for clean sheets, with Sebastian Malkowski making several great saves to keep Brighouse out.

Parry expressed his gratitude to goalkeeping coach Jon Hood for the work that he’s done with the former Polish international.

He added: “I want to make a special mention to Seb, as he’s been unbelievable this year, but not just him, Jon Hood, our goalkeeping coach, has to have a mention too for getting the best out of him.