Proud day for Tibshelf man who helped develop England stars Harry Maguire and John Stones

Harry Maguire and John Stones celebrate England's victory over Denmark at Euro 2020. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

That's because the Tibshelf resident, a former Chesterfield and Worksop coach, played a part in the early development of defenders John Stones and Harry Maguire

The match may not have gone England's way, Italy crowned champions after a penalty shootout. However, the memories came flooding back for Lawrence, who signed and coached both internationals for Barnsley, where he worked in the Tykes' youth set-up, when those Three Lions were two young boys with big dreams.

"When I worked at Barnsley Academy I coached Harry for a year and I coached Stonesy for about four years," Lawrence explained.

"I signed Stonesy and played a part in signing Harry."When you start working in academies, especially when you're a young coach, you've got to earn your stripes.

"The academy manager, Dave Hancock, put me with the lads coming in on trial with a view to signing on for the under nines.

"We took Harry on for the under nines for a season and he played predominantly on the right wing, but he was the stand-out player in that group without a shadow of a doubt."

Maguire's time with Barnsley was short lived as, after a year with the club, he and elder brother Joe moved to Sheffield United.However, Lawrence had more time to get to know current Manchester City defender Stones.

"I was doing the intake group and Stonesy was in that group," he explained.

"I didn't have much to do with him in his first year but I started working with his group from under 11 to under 14, four seasons with him along with a few different coaches.

"As a lad at first he was really quiet, didn't say much in the dressing room. He was with a talented group of players and John would play centre half but also centre midfield for me.

"He was always a really quiet lad. But when he got to under 12s and 13s he sort of came out his shell completely and turned into the life and soul of the party - always messing about and having the banter, pretty much the Stonesy you see now.

"Lawrence still has some of the match reports he wrote for his young charges, including a game where Stones was given five out of 10 for his performance.

"I said he had too many touches, getting caught in possession and giving the ball away," Lawrence added.

"I think there's an irony to that one. He's benefitted in the long run with how good he is with his feet.

"In another I gave him a seven. I put he used the ball well and had a good range of passing."

England conceded just twice in seven games this tournament. But Gareth Southgate isn't the first gaffer to build a side on not shipping goals.

Lawrence said: "I remember we played at the Edinburgh International Tournament and won.

"We won the final and the lads were going barmy and I dragged them over and gave them a rollicking for conceding. The parents had thought I'd gone mad.

"The lesson I was giving the lads there was that no matter what the scoreline, you do not concede. You like to think that's something I helped install in him, I don't know.

"I'd like to think he took away something from me and the coaches over the years. I'm ever so proud of him.

"He was a scrawny kid and now he's a man mountain. When he got his move to Everton I dropped him a text to say how proud I was of him. He said he'd buy me a pint - he still owes me it.