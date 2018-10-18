`

Premier League Live: Real Madrid to offer Chelsea Bale-plus-cash for Hazard, Barcelona want Liverpool star to replace Suarez while Shaw is set to sign £50m Manchester United deal

Barcelona eye Liverpool star as Luis Suarez replacement, Liverpool and Manchester United track Dutch winger and Real Madrid prepare player-plus-cash offer for Eden Hazard.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

