Premier League Live: German giants plan record bid for Premier League star

Wilfried Zaha could be set for a move to Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Borussia Dortmund have targeted Wilfried Zaha to replace Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic in the summer.

The German league leaders are planning a club-record bid of more than €30m for the Crystal Palace forward. (The Guardian)