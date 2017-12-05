Precious win for Harworth in big Bassetlaw derby

The big Bassetlaw derby between two in-form rivals ended in a precious 2-0 victory for tabletopping Harworth Colliery at Retford.

Something had to give in a clash watched by a crowd of 139 because Harworth had not tasted defeat in the Central Midlands League’s North Division since September, while third-placed Retford were unbeaten since August.

But it was the visitors who underlined their title credentials with a win that kept them seven points clear at the head of the table and sent the hosts tumbling into fifth spot, ten points behind them.

After two early chances for Lee Holmes, which were saved by Retford’s former Worksop Town goalkeeper Jon Kennedy, and also two for Jack Conley, Harworth broke the deadlock five minutes from the break. A free-kick by Josh Davies was met on the edge of the area by Conley, who sent a looping header over Kennedy.

The defining moment of the match came two minutes into the second half when Retford were denied an equaliser by a superb save from goalkeeper Steve Wibberley, who tipped a goalbound effort behind. Just two minutes later, Harworth doubled their lead when a terrific run by Conley ended with him feeding Shaun Mundy, who cut inside and lifted the ball over the advancing Kennedy into the net. This deflated Retford, and the visitors could have added more goals as Mundy, Holmes and Lee Edmondson went close.