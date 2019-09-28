Positives in defeat for new Worksop Town manager Kyle Jordan

New manager Kyle Jordan said the scoreline did not reflect Worksop Town’s performance as they lost 4-0 at home to Leek Town.

It is tough to take but there are positives. It is not as the scoreline suggests, all gloom and doom,” the rookie boss said after his first match in permanent charge.

“We were miles better than we were last Wednesday, but essentially it has boiled down to little bits of quality in both boxes.

“That is what we are up against now. They have been clinical with their chances. We have created a lot, probably five or six that you think we should score, and it has not gone our way.

“I am hugely disapponted with the scoreline but not with our performance.”

Leon Mettam smashed a Deegan Atherton ball from the right against the post early on as the Tigers started well.

However, Lewis Shaw broke the deadlock after a neat through ball.

The home side responded well and should have levelled.

First Matthew Templeton’s shot was blocked by the keepers legs and then Lynton Karkach scuffed wide.

The Tigers were punished when Tim Grice doubled Leek’s advantage 10 minutes before half-time.

Jack Brownell’s volley from inside the area was headed off the line as Worksop continued to press, but seven minutes into the second half they fell further behind as James Kirby tapped home.

Templeton and Karkach again went close for the Tigers before Rob Stevenson added a fourth for the visitors five minutes from time.