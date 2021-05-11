Popular football school for girls to re-start in Worksop
A popular football school for girls will re-start in Worksop this week.
The Friday Evening Soccer School, run by SJR Worksop, will take place at Rockware Playing Fields, on Sandy Lane from 5-6pm on Friday, May 14.
It is aimed at girls in years one to six.
The first session is free and it is £2 a session thereafter.
All money raised is reinvested in equipment for the young footballers.
The sessions are run by UEFA and FA qualified coaches.