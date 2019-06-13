‘Players need to fit into our ethos,’ says Worksop Town manager Craig Denton after another busy week at Sandy Lane

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton says his recruitment strategy is as much to do with how a player is off the pitch as he is on it.

The Tigers have forged ahead with their plans this week with a further five players retained from last season’s NCEL Premier and NCEL League Cup double winning squad.

While there was one fresh face added to the ranks in central defender Danny Stimpson.

Stimpson, who started his career at Leeds United and Huddersfield Town, shook hands with Denton to commit to Worksop for their 2019/20 Evo-Stik NPL South/East campaign.

And the Tigers boss was delighted to have him on board.

Denton said: “He’s a central defender who has had several months off with the family and missed a large chunk of football last season.

“But prior to that he played at Scarborough at the level above in terms of what we will be playing next season.

“I’ve kept in touch with Danny for several months and encouraged him to come down, have a chat and let us explain our plans for the football club.

“He was delighted to stick his hand out and shake hands.

“He’s going to be an awesome addition for us. He’s a no-nonsense centre-half, with a good pedigree, and he’s a good guy.

And added: “It’s an important part of our recruitment to get players down and make sure they’re not only good footballers but good people as well.

“We want players to fit into our ethos, how they will gell with the other players and that’s another big thing for me.

“That’s why we need to get down and meet players face-to-face and if I think they’re singing off the same hymn sheet then it’s a big tick for me.”

The five players from last season’s squad to commit are Max Pemberton, Danny Patterson, Steve Woolley, Deegan Atherton and Connor Brunt.

“Several players had been attracting interest from clubs from leagues above with better offers so I’m really pleased they’ve agreed to stay,” said Denton.

“To get Steve Woolley over the line was a big one as well for us.

“He enjoys it at Worksop Town.

“I had a conversation with him prior to his holiday and he said when I get back we’ll sit down and have a chat.

“His loyalty lies with Worksop and he’s fully committed to the cause for next season.

“He’s an integral part of the football club and I’m delighted to have it all sorted.”

The six who have committed to Worksop this week takes Denton’s squad up to 16 in numbers - and there could be more to come.

He said: “Hopefully there’ll be one or two more to confirm before we head into pre-season.

“I like to get it all done early. Players know where they’re at then.

“If players fall by the wayside then that happens, it’s part of football, and if someone is available who makes us stronger then I’ll consider it.

Continued on page 61.

“Player know they’re committed and know I’m committed and we can implement our style of play and philosphy for next season. If we do that early it can only be a good thing.”

And added: “I want to make sure we’re covered through the pitch. I want competition for places throughout the team.

“We had three or four positions where players can double up and I think that’s important for us again this time around.

“We don’t want any complacency and we want to raise the bar because we’re playing in a league higher up.”