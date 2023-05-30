Player of the Year Liam Hughes sets new target of Arsenal's Invincibles for Worksop Town

Hughes’ outstanding season saw him pick up the Pitching In Step 3 & 4 Player of the Year at the Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

The 30-year-old scored 42 times in 45 games as the Tigers went 37 matches unbeaten, breaking the Northern Premier League record set by Boston United in the 1972/73 season, and stormed to the title.

“We have had a really successful season, we broke records and we will take our long unbeaten run into next season,” he said.

Liam Hughes receives his Pitching In Step 3&4 Player of the Year award.

“I think the only other record left to pass is the Invincibles of Arsenal (49 matches), which we are fresh on the heels of.

“It's amazing to win the Player of the Year.

“It was a really nice event with a sit-down meal, and it was topped off with an award which came as a bit of a shock.

"It is always nice to get individual accolades and trophies but really it has just been a really enjoyable year with a really great group of lads at a good club.

“The celebrations after winning the league with the fans, families, and kids were amazing. It is a real community club.”

Hughes’ tally included hat-tricks against Long Eaton and Hebburn and he is relishing the prospect of playing a key role in the next stage of Worksop’s journey as they prepare for life in the Pitching In Northern League Premier Division.

“I think that is the aim, just to continue that progression,” he added.

“The club have large aspirations, they are ambitious, they want to go again and I am just really proud to be a part of that.

“Non-League football is so competitive now and it is nice to see it recognised for what it is. There are some fantastic players, there are a lot of players who could have won this award.

"There is really tough competition throughout the leagues now.”

