Pickford leaps up the betting for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Jordan Pickford made a massive move in the betting this week to be handed the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as England stand 90 minutes away from their second World Cup final.

The Everton goalkeeper produced a great save to set up England’s penalty victory over Colombia in the Last 16, before putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 quarter-final defeat of Sweden.

The 24-year-old is now only 8/1 to win the Sports Personality of the Year gong having been out at 100/1 with BoyleSports only last week. He is one of a host of England’s World Cup squad who have taken a stranglehold on the betting since the start of the tournament in Russia.

Harry Kane, who was quoted at 10/1 at the start of the year, is now odds-on favourite at 1/2 while defender Harry Maguire, whose set-piece threat has proved a valuable asset in Russia, is now 10/1 from 100/1 last week. Boxer Anthony Joshua at 6/1 is now the only non-footballer to feature in the top four of the betting.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Even if England don’t win the trophy and Europe go on to win the Ryder Cup, it’s hard to see anything trump England’s run at the World Cup. It leaves Harry Kane in pole position to be this year’s Sports Personality winner although the money is still piling in for Jordan Pickford despite his odds plummeting to 8/1, and any more heroics from the goalkeeper will give Kane a credible rival.”

BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2018 odds

1/2 Harry Kane

6/1 Anthony Joshua

8/1 Jordan Pickford

10/1 Harry Maguire

16/1 Lewis Hamilton

16/1 Chris Froome

20/1 Raheem Sterling

20/1 Dele Alli

20/1 Justin Rose

20/1 Rory McIlroy

20/1 Lizzie Yarnold

22/1 bar