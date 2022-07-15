What is the best starting side for your club, or even around the league? What would be the best side of only English players, or players under or over the age of 30?

The combinations are as endless as your imagination. But what would the most expensive starting line-up across League One?

Here we bring you the answers, based on the valuations set by the transfermark.co.uk. This side is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation

Give you us your views via our social media channels.

1. James Trafford - £900,000 James Trafford began life at Manchester City before switching to Bolton Wanderers. He has played once for England at U21 level.

2. Josh Earl - £720,000 Josh Earl has joined Fleetwood after failing to establish himself at Preston North End. He takes the league's most valuable left-back slot.

3. Michal Helik - £2.7m Barnsley's Michal Helik is a Polish international having made his debut in a 3–3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification tie with Hungary on 25 March 2021.

4. Mads Andersen - £2.25m Mads Andersen makes it an all-Barnsley central defence. He joined Barnsley in June 2019 and became a regular in the side. He come through the ranks at Brondby and has represented Denmark at youth level.