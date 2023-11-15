Regan Hutchinson put the Tigers ahead with his first goal for the club, with Jay Rollins doubling the lead in the second period before Nathan Caine halved the deficit. But the Tigers confirmed their victory with a poachers’ finish from Aleks Starcenko and a header from Colin Daniel.

“We were happy to get in at half-time ahead to make a few changes because their movement caused us a lot of problems, so we tried to nullify that which allowed us to get a foothold in the game. These three points are probably our most vital ones this season because it’s not about winning when you have all of the ball, it’s about doing the graft and getting over the line by doing the best you can.”