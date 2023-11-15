News you can trust since 1895
Persistent Worksop Town overcome stubborn Atherton Collieries

Worksop Town overcame a stubborn bottom-of-the-league Atherton Collieries 4-1 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT
Regan Hutchinson put the Tigers ahead with his first goal for the club, with Jay Rollins doubling the lead in the second period before Nathan Caine halved the deficit. But the Tigers confirmed their victory with a poachers’ finish from Aleks Starcenko and a header from Colin Daniel.

Manager Craig Parry hailed a hard-fought win, stating: “We must praise Atherton, who have come here and haven’t sat back; they gave it a go.

“We were happy to get in at half-time ahead to make a few changes because their movement caused us a lot of problems, so we tried to nullify that which allowed us to get a foothold in the game. These three points are probably our most vital ones this season because it’s not about winning when you have all of the ball, it’s about doing the graft and getting over the line by doing the best you can.”

