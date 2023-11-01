Perfect timing for return from injury for Worksop Town's Regan Hutchinson ahead of FA Cup trip to Stockport County

Defender Regan Hutchinson says he is ‘like a kid at Christmas’ as he returned from a two-month injury lay-off in time for the Tigers’ Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper tie against Stockport County, writes Devon Cash.

This will be the second time Hutchinson has reached this stage, having reached this round with Guiseley in the 2021/22 campaign, losing to AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Hutchinson explained some of the lessons he learned from that day and what the Tigers need to do on the day.

“We’ve got nothing to lose and nothing to fear and if anything, we’ll go and show them what we’ve got because we’re a team that won’t just sit behind the ball like a lot of teams would, we’ll go at Stockport and we’ll want to score in that game.

Regan Hutchinson - injury return is perfectly timed.

“I’m like a little kid a Christmas thinking about it. I was sitting there watching the cup draw with my dad and I was buzzing.

“I played AFC Wimbledon in the first round proper with Guiseley about two years ago which was a great experience. I ended up getting a yellow card that ended up on Match of the Day, so that’s my claim to fame.

“Stockport are a great side that are doing well but we’ll be right at it, and we have to take it to them and I think that’s what you have to do because you cannot let them walk all over you.

“Our lads are definitely the team to do that.”

Hutchinson made his first appearance since 28th August in Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Mickleover FC.

An injury in the warm-up to Aleks Starcenko saw Hutchinson not only chucked back into the line-up ahead of schedule but thrown into an unfamiliar position in central midfield.

“It was a little unexpected to start today – ready to start, though unexpected,” he explained.

“Mentally, it’s been the hardest thing that I have been through because I have had days where my knee is alright, and I am walking fine and then I try to run on it and then I am in absolute agony. I feel like I have been in three or four different setbacks myself.

“I have been in tears and at home just struggling with it because at first when we didn’t know what it was, we were trying to put a label on it.