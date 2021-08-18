‘Perfect performance’ earns Worksop Town their first win

The Tigers celebrate their opening goal of the campaign.

Aleksandrs Starcenko opened the scoring with a glancing header before Liam Bateman’s cross-cum-shot beat goalkeeper Jonathan Hodge to give Worksop a firm lead going into the break.

Zayn Hakeem then confirmed the Tigers’ first win of the season with a well-struck effort on the turn midway through the second period.

And Parry was delighted with his side’s display.

“I think it was the perfect performance from us and it was needed after Saturday,” he said.

“I thought the lads bounced back well and we performed as we have during the whole of pre-season, so I am really pleased with the performance.

“I am really pleased for the lads because they have had a great pre-season and we had a little bit of a blip on Saturday.

“I think good sides can always dust themselves down and bounce back, so I am proud of the lads.

“Overall, as a team, we defended when we needed to, and we turned defence into attack quickly and you see with the youth we have in midfield that we have the legs in there.

"I wasn’t just pleased with the defending as a back four, I was pleased as a unit, and everyone just helped each other and tried to win the ball back high up the pitch.”

As well as getting the Tigers’ first goal of the evening, Starcenko put in a man-of-the-match display, something that Parry highlighted after the game.

He continued: “Aleks has been on fire this pre-season and there is no hiding that.

“I have known him and had him for the last couple of years and it is the best that I have seen him.

“The confidence is oozing out of him; it is as if he is two inches taller, and he’s filled out and stronger – technically he is as good as anyone.

“He did extremely well on the ball, and he was showboating at the end and the ability is there for all to see.