Pele, Liam Bridcutt and Jamie Ward part of Nottingham Forest U23s side to defeat Sheffield United U23s

Pele was among the Nottingham Forest U23s side to secure a 1-0 win over their Sheffield United counterparts in the Professional Development League.

The January deadline day signing, on loan at the City Ground from AS Monaco for the remainder of the season, played 78 minutes for the young Reds side.

Liam Bridcutt, Jamie Ward and Arvin Appiah were two other noticable names included in Jimmy Gilligan's starting eleven to take on the Blades at Nigel Doughty Academy.

The only goal of the game came through Yassine En-Neyah on 12 minutes, prodding home from close range at the near post, proved enough for the home side.