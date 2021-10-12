Parry backs inter-club match to boost Worksop Town squad

Craig Parry is delighted with the workout given to his entire squad.

A Tigers XI faced an Under-21s side, which also contained several fringe first-team players, in a 90-minute match that was split into thirds where the sides continued to be mixed for tactical and fitness reasons.

The score finished 11-1 to the main first team, with new signings Rob Guilfoyle and Liam Hardy scoring a hat-trick each, Aaron Sennett-Neilson and a trialist bagging a brace, and Sam Ackroyd making up the eleven, with Luke Morris netting for the Under-21s.

He said: “I think it was a great exercise and one that we’re going to do more often.

“I said to the lads after that we could have trained all night but there’s nothing better than good competition and good game time and it is something we wanted to do since the beginning of the season.

“I think the academy lads and the players that we have got here are very good and three or four of them gave us some real problems.

“It is now up to me and Laurie [Griffin] to ensure we develop these kids and get them into the first team at the right time."

Parry also praised the performances of Guilfoyle and Hardy.“Both of them were very good,” he said. “You have seen what Liam does; anything in that 18-yard box he scores, and he is very clinical.