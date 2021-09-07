Osberton International Horse & Driving Trials is set to deliver top competition

Willa Newton during a previous dressage event

The event takes place at the Worksop venue between September 30 to October 3, with visitors able to watch major names from the eventing world as well as the leading players in the sport of driving.

A new look British Eventing Young Horse Championship will take centre stage at this year’s Osberton International Horse Trials.

The event will host the Four-year-old Showcase alongside the British Young Horse Championships for 5, 6 & 7YO’s.

The Four-year-old Showcase will be held as the feature class on the Thursday and includes a new dressage test, showjumping and cross-country section incorporating a water jump, bank and ditch while the Five-year-old takes place at CCI1* level for the first time.

With the aim of bringing the championships format together the dressage for the Five, Six and Seven-year-olds will run on the Thursday, with cross-country taking place on Friday, rounding off with the show jumping for all three age groups building to a fitting reverse order climax on the Saturday.

The cross-country for the Young Horse Championships will run on the very best ground with the course looking in pristine condition and allowing the country’s leading contenders to gallop across the fantastic Osberton parkland.

Pony Club show jumping will also feature