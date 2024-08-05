Sheffield United are expected to finish ahead of Sheffield Wednesday this season.Sheffield United are expected to finish ahead of Sheffield Wednesday this season.
OPTA supecomputer predicts where every Championship side will finish the season, including the bragging rights battle for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 15:37 BST
The Sheffield derby is back with us this season.

It promises to be a thrilling season ahead for both clubs with the Blades looking to bounce back to the Premier League and the Owls looking to avoid another relegation battle.

Both sides face a highly competitive league with Luton Town and Burnley dropping into the league with the Blades and Derby County, Portsmouth and Oxford United stepping up.

And, ahead of the season-opener, the OPTA supercomputer has taken a look at every team’s predicted finishing position.

The Opta supercomputer simulated the 2024-25 EFL Championship season 10,000 times to see how it believed the campaign may pan out. But predicting the Championship is a tough job, with the English second tier being one of the most unpredictable and exciting leagues around.

To show the potential craziness of the Championship season, 23 of the 24 teams won the title at least once in the Opta supercomputer’s 2024-25 simulations – Plymouth Argyle the only team failing to do so – while Leeds United were the the only side to never finish bottom. Compare this to our current Premier League season predictions, where our projections see only nine teams win the title at least once across the 10,000 simulated seasons.

Here is where the Supercomputer thinks the Sheffield clubs will finish and how many points they would get in an average season. We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

81.6 average points

1. Leeds United

81.6 average points Photo: Getty Images

73.9 average points

2. Middlesbrough

73.9 average points Photo: Getty Images

71.4 average points

3. Burnley

71.4 average points Photo: Getty Images

71.1 average points

4. West Bromwich Albion

71.1 average points Photo: Getty Images

