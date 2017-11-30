Opinion: Promotion hopes are realistically over for Worksop Town

The season started with everyone full of optimism following the appointment of Ryan Hindley as manager, who was the overwhelming fans choice.

A difficult FA Cup draw against Hinckley unfortunately resulted in an exit from the competition at the first hurdle.

Three consecutive home league wins then immediately bolstered spirits before the inconsistency which has blighted the season first raised its head with three straight league defeats, including damaging losses against rivals Handsworth and Pontefract.

But much better luck ensued in the Vase as the Tigers serenely eased past Aylestone Park and Kirby Muxloe.

A revolving door of players and a crippling injury list meant the side varied greatly week to week, but some resilient battling performances showed the character of the players.

Without playing well, last minute equalisers at Staveley and Rainworth gave us a lift and even better two late own goals gave us victory at Barton.

Two consecutive away draws in the Vase certainly tested the team and a scrappy win in Shropshire against Haughmond was followed by the performance of the season as the Tigers defied the odds winning 1-0 away at previous winners Dunston.

The league form has not matched the cup performances with surprising heavy defeats against Hall Road Rangers and Bottesford frustratingly between a creditable battling draw against high flyers AFC Mansfield.

There are still lots of points to play for in the league, but realistically the chance of promotion this season has gone.

It is a big big game on Saturday away at Pontefract in the last 64 of the Vase, but don’t bet against the Tigers pulling off another surprise with a huge boisterous away following working in tandem with players desperate to show they are better than the league results.