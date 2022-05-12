Ones to watch: The Worksop Town players who shone during the last season

The former Polish international has enjoyed another strong campaign in between the sticks.

Here are four players who shone during the year.

Aleks Starcenko – Latvian Aleks Starcenko has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign of sorts with the Tigers.

After making only one senior appearance for Worksop after a move from Pontefract Collieries last season, the dynamic attacking midfielder has gone on to start 27 of his 33 appearances this term and has scored six goals.

Starcenko would have certainly gone on to make more starts if it wasn’t for an injury he sustained in September as a result of Jack Vann’s reckless foul during their game against Pontefract that kept him out for over a month.

The most positive aspects of his game have been his progressive carries with the ball and his creativity in the final third.

Liam Hardy – Since his arrival from Hyde United in November, forward Liam Hardy has shown why he is one of the deadliest forwards at this level of the non-league pyramid.

Hardy has the best goals-per-game ratio in the squad after netting 13 times in 29 games with the club.

The 34-year-old has also shown his versatility within his role as a striker: he can run in behind, he can play on the wing, he can hold it up, he can win it in the air, he can poach goals, he can score from distance, he can create goals – he is Craig Parry’s Swiss army knife in the final third.

If the forward had been with the club from the start of the campaign, then Worksop may have just sneaked into the top five; however, he certainly will be an important part of the Tigers’ promotion push next season.

Steven McDonnell – Bullish forward Steven McDonnell finished the Tigers’ top scorer, netting 18 goals in 42 appearances, but it isn’t just his goalscoring habits that have impressed Worksop fans this campaign.

In the past, it has often been McDonnell’s decision-making in the final third that has let him down; however, this season his vision and awareness have greatly improved, with his powerful runs being complemented by an improved end product.

He also netted the second goal in Worksop’s Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup victory over Maltby with a lovely, cushioned header in the second half.

Sebastian Malkowski – The former Polish international has enjoyed another strong campaign in between the sticks.

The experienced ‘keeper began the season suspended for three games, but he quickly regained his place and has made several outstanding, game-winning saves throughout the season.

After making a mistake in the 3-0 defeat to Shildon AFC, Seb Malkowski has claimed back-to-back President’s Club Player of the Month awards and was presented with the President’s Player of the Season award last Saturday.