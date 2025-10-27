One Sheffield United fan could be £6,000 richer this weekend if one Blades player hits the goal trail.

One lucky Sheffield United fan will win £6,000 if a brace is scored at Bramall Lane this weekend thanks to Midnite.

Midnite, the principle partner of Sheffield United for the 2025/26 season, launched “Brace Yourself” - an initiative which will see a supporter financially rewarded if a Blades player scores twice in Bramall Lane home games.

If no brace is scored then £1,000 is rolled over to the prize pot for the next Championship home game.

One lucky fan will be hoping for a Blades player to score twice when Chris Wilder’s side host Derby on Saturday.

Fans in attendance will be able to enter the competition via QR codes which will be located around the stadium and matchday programme. By entering their age, name, and seat number, they will be immediately entered into the draw and be in with a shot of winning £6,000.

The chosen fan will know if they are going to win the prize money before kick off, with the announcement happening pre-match, adding some excitement and jeopardy on matchday.

Andrew Mook, Midnite’s Head of Brand Marketing, said: “The Brace Yourself prize pot has now rolled over to £6,000, which is making the initiative even more appealing to Sheffield United fans.

“Tyrese Campbell came close to netting a brace in last month’s Bramall Lane home game against Southampton - and one lucky fan will be keeping their fingers crossed for a player to score twice against Derby on Saturday.

“Midnite will also match the prize pot and donate the same amount to a local charity, in a bid to repay some of the amazing work that they do within the local community.”

About Midnite

