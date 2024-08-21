Ollerton Town rock SJR Worksop with last minute equaliser
SJR dominated the first half with their best half of the season so far and deservedly went in 1-0 up through a Tom Mullen goal, though it should have been more.
Ollerton went up a gear in the second half and it was a much more even match with both teams having a few chances.
But Ollerton kept going till the end and Harvey Limb's last minute equaliser gave them a share of the points and made it four games unbeaten.
One highlight for SJR was the debut of young Worksop lad Aaron Redfern, a player the club have monitored for a few years and see great potential in.
Chad Lake was named Man of the Match for SJR.
On Saturday SJR had gone down 2-1 at home to Elite FC.
Bartek Chrobak and Ben Davies were the architects of Elite’s win with Leon Loftus-Larcombe replying for the Worksop side.
SJR Worksop Women went on the goals trail with a 7-3 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Emily Murphy led the way with a hat-trick with Emily Myatt, Millee Clarke, Abbie Lister, and Charlotte Finch netting the others and Alice Hill chosen as Player of the Match.
