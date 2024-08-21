Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another late goal costed SJR Worksop dearly as they were held 1-1 away at Ollerton Town Community in the Central Midlands League Premier North on Tuesday night.

SJR dominated the first half with their best half of the season so far and deservedly went in 1-0 up through a Tom Mullen goal, though it should have been more.

Ollerton went up a gear in the second half and it was a much more even match with both teams having a few chances.

But Ollerton kept going till the end and Harvey Limb's last minute equaliser gave them a share of the points and made it four games unbeaten.

Man of the Match Chad Lake in action for SJR.

One highlight for SJR was the debut of young Worksop lad Aaron Redfern, a player the club have monitored for a few years and see great potential in.

Chad Lake was named Man of the Match for SJR.

On Saturday SJR had gone down 2-1 at home to Elite FC.

Bartek Chrobak and Ben Davies were the architects of Elite’s win with Leon Loftus-Larcombe replying for the Worksop side.

SJR Worksop Women went on the goals trail with a 7-3 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Emily Murphy led the way with a hat-trick with Emily Myatt, Millee Clarke, Abbie Lister, and Charlotte Finch netting the others and Alice Hill chosen as Player of the Match.