The event takes place on Saturday, March 5, prior to Notts County Football Club’s National League home match against Yeovil Town.

Taking place from 10.30am-1.30pm at the Portland Centre facility in the heart of the Meadows, near the Magpies’ Meadow Lane stadium, match-goers and residents of Nottinghamshire alike are invited to come together in celebration of the charity’s first community day since 2019.

The event offers the opportunity to learn more about the charity’s free physical, mental, and emotional health-focused programmes, as well as the chance to view plans for the proposed refurbishment of the Portland Centre’s training room into a mental wellbeing space.

Notts County Foundation Sam Crawford

Sam Crawford, foundation head of business development, said: “We are delighted to see the return of our annual community day, following two years of Covid-related cancellations.

“The day allows us to bring into focus our extensive range of community projects and programmes and raise awareness of our work across the county.”

Notts County legends Les Bradd, Chris Withe, and Iain McCulloch will be at the Portland Centre chatting through the facility’s history, and for photo and signing opportunities.

Exclusively for season ticket holders, the first 100 individuals to show their membership card at the ticket desk in the Portland Centre sports hall will receive a free one-day pass that entitles the holder to use the Portland Centre facilities before the end of the 2021-2022 National League season.