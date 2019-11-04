Nottingham Forest target young French talent, while Leeds back off QPR star and Preston could lose manager and defender -- plus the rest of Monday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Scouts from both Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers were said to be in attendance at a Ligue 1 clash between Dijon and Paris Saint-Germain in France at the weekend as they looked to spot talented, young players. (Sport Witness)

Leeds United are unlikely to pursue a January move for QPR sensation Eberechi Eze becauses The Hoops are set to jack up his price to ward off interest. (The Athletic)

Newcastle United scouts were reportedly keeping a close eye on QPR midfielder Ryan Manning at the weekend as their interest in the Republic of Ireland international continues to grow. (Football Insider)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be lining up a £10 million January raid for Preston North End defender Ben Davies, who has been in excellent form for the Lilywhites this season. (Daily Express)

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is hopeful of hanging on to star loanee Freddie Woodman beyond January amid suggestions that Newcastle United could recall the goalkeeper. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Wolves are understood to be plotting a swoop for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, who has scored nine goals in 15 matches for his side so far this season. (The 72)

Ex-Leeds United man Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to sign loanee Ben White if he helps them earn promotion this season, but has admitted that it would cost “a lot of money.” (BBC Radio Leeds)

Despite Stoke City and Preston being at opposite ends of the table, the latter’s coach Alex Neil is still the bookies’ favourite to become the former’s manager, with Tony Pulis also a contender to return to his former club. (Sky Bet)

Norwich City were apparently willing to pay both the necessary fee and wages to land Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes over the summer, but saw their move blocked by the Owls. (Football League World)