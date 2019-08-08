Nottingham Forest look to make deadline day signings

One thing's for sure, it's never dull.

Nottingham Forest have become active transfer deadline day participants in recent times and today looks set to be no different.

Deals for a new central defender, a new central midfielder and a new striker are all reported to be simmering in the background.

Forest have already brought in a clutch of new players this summer in a variety of positions but look destined to add further.

The squad was strengthened further last night with the addition of French-Congolese goalkeeper Brice Samba from Caen.

Names linked with the club include former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder John Bostock and Levante defender Chema Rodriguez.

While several others from around Europe have had their names touted as potential targets, particularly attacking players.

And with the rumour mill in full flow the Reds will need to move fast as the window closes at 5pm tonight.