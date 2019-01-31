Nottingham Forest land Pele on loan from AC Monaco

Nottingham Forest today strengthened their midfield options with the arrival of Pele on loan from French side AS Monaco.

Judilson Mamadu Tuncará Gomes, known as Pele, has signed until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau international has featured for a host of teams across Europe, notably Portuguese top-tier side Rio Ave.

A strong, holding midfielder player, Pele was a key component of the side which finished fifth last season, resulting in qualification for the Europa League, with his seven goals in 31 appearances earning him the Player of the Season award for the Portuguese side.

Portuguese-born Pele, who has also been on the books of European giants AC Milan and Benfica, caught the eye of French side Monaco with his displays, resulting in a move to the Ligue 1 side last summer for £8.75million.