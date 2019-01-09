Nottingham Forest goalkeeper sets record straight over potential Olympiacos move

Goalkeeper Luke Steele has taken to social media to set the record straight after reports emerged late last night he was about to leave Nottingham Forest for Olympiacos.

The 34-year-old has made just five appearances for the Reds following his summer move to The City Ground but impressed in his latest outing at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

The third round FA Cup tie saw Steele pull off a string of vital stops as well as save a Cesc Fabregas penalty in a game Chelsea eventually won 2-0.

Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Forest and Olympiacos, was at Stamford Bridge to watch the game.

Speculation has mounted since over the Reds’ January transfer plans and reports in Greece emerged that Steele was on his way, only for the player to quash any talk of a move.