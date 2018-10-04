Non League: Last from Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC

Stocksbridge Park Steels take on Belper Town at Bracken Moor this weekend looking for a first win in four games.

Steels have picked up just a single point from three successive away games but boss Chris Hilton prefers to focus on the positives, pointing to good form on home soil.

“We’ve won three out of four at home and haven’t been beaten at home since the opening day of the season in the league, said Hilton.

“Home form is important because you want to make your ground a fortress and somewhere teams come knowing they’re going to find it tough to come get a result.

“Also there is the element that if you're winning your home games, it helps to boost attendances which is so important to clubs at our level. Belper will prove tough opponents, they’re a direct physical side but if we play the football we’re capable of playing, then we should win.”

Hilton says they are not where they want to be but believes they are heading in the right direction. “I’m concerned we’ve only picked up 11 points from 30. We haven’t won away in six games although in fairness and without making excuses, we’ve played on three poor pitches which don’t suit the way we like to play.

“We know we are in a transition period and that we’re not where we want to be but we are getting there, we’re beginning to look much more like a unit now.”

Injury-hit Stocksbridge were beaten 1-0 at Brighouse Town at the beginning of the week. “I thought we deserved something from the game,” he said.

“They were the better team first half but we were the better side in the second and had three or four really good chances. Had we stuck one of them away I think we would have gone on and won the game, but if you don’t take your chances you’re not going to win football matches.”

Hilton also revealed that there is likely to be one in and one out in the attacking department. “We’ve agreed a deal to bring Brodie Litchfield back from FC United. We know what he’s all about and he will give us something different. On the outgoing side Aarron Moxam is expected to sign Worksop Town.

“We haven’t fallen out or anything it just hasn’t worked out for both parties.”

Steels will be without Tyler Williams who starts a four match suspension while Todd Jordan is likely to be sidelined for another month.

Sheffield FC are on the road again with a trip to Carlton Town where just one-point separates the two teams with Town 13th and Club in 17th .

Sheffield boss Gavin Smith will be concerned his side have shipped six goals in each of the last two away games at Loughborough.

Carlton have won just one of the last six league outings which came in a 5-0 home victory against Gresley last month.

Frickley Athletic will look to end a run of four defeats on the spin in league and cup when they host next to bottom and draw specialists Spalding United.

The Tulips are second from bottom without a win in ten although seven of those have been draws.

Fixtures.

Premier Division: Matlock Town v Hyde United

East Division: Carlton Town v Sheffield FC, Frickley Athletic v Spalding United, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Belper Town.