Craig Parry says there's no room for sentiment ahead of Worksop Town's visit to Pontefract

Craig Parry makes his return to Pontefract at the weekend and is warning against those with a Pontefract connection to get rid of any sentiment.

Parry and his management team spent five years with the Colls, guiding them to back-to-back promotions before making them a competitive side at step four with two playoff-chasing campaigns.

And with several players in the Worksop side playing under him at Beechnut Lane, Parry has explained how he is preparing them for the weekend.

He said: “That bit isn’t always easy because I think as we get a little bit older, we mature a bit, and we get a little bit wiser with that and, Picko [Jake Picton] aside, the other boys are still at the beginning of their careers in non-league, so I think emotions will be high for them and their families.

“We cannot make this game about former players here and former players there.

"It is just a game of football, and my message to them will be to go and enjoy the game and go and put a show on and go and show the local village what good players you are and what you can do as footballers.

“For me, it is about work, and I am there not in an emotional sense, but I’m there to get the job done and make sure we do what we need to do and earning my money as a football manager in going to another football club that has put some positive results together and we have to try and win.”

However, Parry did express that the game will mean a great deal to his family.

“My time there will never disappear and myself and my family spent a lot of time at that club and helped it get to where it is now,” he added.

“It will always be a special place in our household and the exciting thing about going back is not for me, as I am a grown man and football is football, but for my little boy because he spent a long time there from being born to age five before we left to come here, so he spent a lot of time there.

“It will be good for him to be in the stand with his grandad and the memories are for him and not for me.”