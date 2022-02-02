SJR Worksop stood firm for the win.

It was a match won in tough conditions and on a difficult surface, which made it hard to play passing football.

Thackery went close to opening the scoring just before half-time but was denied by the keeper.

But he did find the breakthrough in the second half after great work by Matthew Thompson.

SJR were left clinging on for the last ten minutes after going down to nine men due to a red card and having used up all their subs.

Boss Andrew Guest said: “With such a strong wind, it was almost impossible to play any decent football and we knew from the first minute it was going to be a tough afternoon.

Coming out for the second half we knew we could get on the front foot after defending brilliantly.

“Sutton should have scored but we found another gear. We stayed in control up until the 80th minute mainly due to the back five who all put in good disciplined performances.

“It’s another impressive away win, proving the lads are adapting week in week out to different challenges and approaches.”

SJR Worksop Ladies were beaten 2-1 at home to Notts County at the Rockware ground.

Notts County took the lead following a corner on 30 minutes

SJR responded well and created plenty of chances with Abbie Lister hitting the post, before County doubled their advantage.