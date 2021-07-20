New sponsorship deal for Worksop Sunday League

Greendake Oak did the double last season.

The deal was brokered by local referee Dennis Leared on behalf of the Sunday league and SINOLUX.

It gives league bosses a big boost in their ongoing efforts to facilitate local open age football for many years to come.

Local teams have completed in open age football in the local area for over 50 years.

Although the number of teams has dwindled over the years the competitive nature still remains healthy with 15 teams from across the region competing for Division One and Two honours, along with the Dave Crisp Challenge Cup and the Benevolent Cup, next season.

The league hope to also run an Invitation Cup competition.

Both leagues were played to a conclusion with Innings winning Division Two and Greendale Oak winning Division One last season.

Greendale also managed to win the Dave Crisp Challenge Cup after beating Kilton Rovers in front of a bumper crowd at Manton Sports.

White Lion have entered the league this season as a newly established team and will start life in Division Two.

The first fixtures for the new season will commence Sunday 5 September 2021.

Fixtures will be played across the local area venues include; Langold, Carlton, Costhorpe, Manton, Portland school, Creswell, Todwick and Worksop college.