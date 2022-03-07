Tyler Williams says he is excited to get going with Worksop Town after signing from Frickley Athletic.

The left-back made 26 appearances for the Blues this season and has played for the likes of Alfreton Town, Leek Town, Brighouse Town, Belper Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Goole, Boston United, Shaw Lane, and Buxton. The defender also had a short stint at Sandy Lane in 2013.

Williams explained that it was an “easy decision” for him to make the switch.

“It is a great club with a lot of ambition, and it is just where I want to be,” he said.

“It was quite an easy decision: I knew some of the lads and it is close to home, and I want to get promoted with the club.

“I have had a few conversations with the gaffer throughout my non-league years and it came at the perfect time.

“I am just an attacking full-back; I like to get forward and put balls into the box after beating my man – Craig’s philosophy suits me down to the ground – but I also do my defensive duties as well.

“It is nice to be up there fighting for a play-off position and I think we’ll get there because we have a good team here and we just need to get our heads down and keep winning games and I am sure we’ll make it.”

Tigers boss Craig Parry was happy to get the left-back through the door after Lewis Butroid departed for National League North side Farsley Celtic.

“I am pleased to get Tyler into the club," added Parry.

“He is a lad that we admired quite a bit and I have tried to sign him three or four times previously at both Worksop and my previous club.

“He is a guy that I am well aware of, and he is familiar with a lot of our lads, and we know what he can give us going forward.

“We needed natural balance and he brings that. He also brings us some good attacking ability and, going forward, he has bags of pace.

“He can get forward and hurt teams and we feel with our philosophy that we can maximise his ability.