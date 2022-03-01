New-boy Nathan Valentine setting sights on promotion success with Worksop Town

Nathan Valentine is aiming for promotion with Worksop.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a good non-league career, representing the likes of Harrogate Town, AFC Liverpool, Frickley Athletic, Witton Albion and Scarborough Athletic, who he helped to promotion in the 2017/18 campaign.

“It is a club that stinks of ambition,” said Valentine. “I moved back from Manchester to Leeds and Craig has spoken to me before, but I needed to get set there.

“I should have done my due diligence because I have not played here in about seven years with Frickley and now, coming back, it has changed completely.

“The gaffer has talked it up and it is so professionally run. It was sad to leave Ossett – there is a lot of good people there – but this is an exciting move for me, and I am pleased to be part of it.

“I know Craig on a personal level that is closer than most managers in non-league where you would see them twice a week and I see him every day.

“I really like the way he sets his team up and I loved to see his passion in there and that resonates onto the lads and hopefully, we showed that today [against Marske United].

“I want to come in and hopefully, use my experience to bring out the best in the other lads. I am very vocal on the pitch and hopefully, I can pass that onto the rest of the lads.”

Valentine joins with the Tigers pushing for the play-off positions and has his eye on promotion with the club, adding: “There are a lot of twists and turns left and in this league; you have to fight for every single point.

“There are teams who have slipped up and it is getting into the crunch time, and I see absolutely no reason why we cannot jump into those playoffs.

“Playoffs are about one-off games, and we have enough quality in this squad to go on a form a big playoff push.