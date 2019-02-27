NCEL Premier joint leaders Worksop Town ‘ready for battle’ ahead of biggest game of the season

Joint NCEL Premier leaders Worksop Town are ‘ready for the battle’ ahead of their biggest game of the season so far.

Craig Denton’s Tigers joined first placed Penistone on 60 points with a 2-0 midweek win over bottom side Harrogate Railway.

Next up for second placed Worksop is the team in third, three points behind them.

Yorkshire Amateur are the visitors to Sandy Lane on Saturday and they’ll be hoping to end the Tigers’ nine-game winning streak.

Boss Denton isn’t downplaying the game’s significance, but says every fixture has taken on huge meaning as Worksop have clawed their way into a title race.

“They’re all crucial games at this time,” he said.

“The more games we win, the more pressure comes on. We have to deal with that.

“Yorkshire Amateur will be a hard game, just like (Tuesday).

“It’s going to be a tough one, but we’ll be ready for that battle at, hopefully, a packed out Sandy Lane.”

Denton hopes even more will come through the turnstiles than the 416 who saw the win over Knaresborough.

“We get a huge crowd and I don’t see why we can’t break that 450 mark,” he said.

“We have to concentrate on what we do on the pitch, but that spurs the lads on, it adds pressure but the lads can deal with that expectation level.”

Midfield maestro Steve Woolley, meanwhile, has called Saturday’s game a ‘must win’ affair.

“Definitely the biggest game of the season, so far,” he said.

“Hopefully there will be a big crowd on Saturday.

“Personally, I think it is a really big game for us and a must win fixture. I think we’re in a fantastic position in the league. We need to win this Saturday if we want to go up this season.”