Sleaford away is always a tough proposition and SJR's convincing home win over them was never likely to be repeated.

Sleaford came flying out of the blocks, testing Emily Jones in the first minute with a shot from the edge of the box.

SJR had the next chance as Emily Myatt broke clear of the defence but took a heavy touch allowing the keeper to smother the resulting shot.

SJR Women celebrate Emily Myatt's equaliser at Sleaford.

Emily Murphy was next to come close when her shot went just wide of the goal.

A mix-up at back allowed Sleaford an opportunity and a deflected shot found its way into the goal.

This gave Sleaford something to hang on to, but SJR were starting to turn the screw a bit and a great passing move allowed Murphy to have a shot, but she couldn't quite direct it goalwards.

Amy O’Brien was next to test the keeper with a long range effort but the goalkeeper was equal to the shot.

A great Murphy run allowed her to get to the ball before the Sleaford goal keeper, and with the keeper grounded Murphy expertly turned and fed the ball to Myatt, who bent an unstoppable shot into the net.

This pumped up SJR and a succession of corners resulted in Lauren Bell conecting with a shot, but she couldn't quite get enough purchase to beat the keeper.

Similar to last week, SJR were pleased coming in still in the game after spending a half kicking into the wind.

And it was clear that the away side meant business in the second half.

Beth Gingell was pulling the strings up top and the back four was equal to everything that came at them.

Sleaford were time-wasting at every opportunity as they had set up for a draw and, if they could get more, that was a bonus.

Gingell spun and hit a left-footed shot straight at the keeper before a great move produced a cross from which the consistent Lauren Cundy could only fire straight at the Sleaford shot stopper, much to her disappointment.

Then a long range effort looked to have got a deflection that seemed to land in the Sleaford goal, but the keeper swung a leg at the ball and managed to divert it just behind for a corner.

Another scramble ensued from the resulting corner, but the ball wouldnt drop kindly for the SJR attackers.

Sleaford were getting players behind the ball and killing time at every opportunity.

Lilly Brown produced the ball of the game when she found O'Brien at the back post, but O'Brien's header couldn't find the target.

A long range Sleaford shot deflected onto the SJR bar in the dying embers of the game and another Gingell effort went wide of the goal as it ended all square.

It was a frustrating afternoon for SJR as on another day they felt they had done more than enough to win the game.

But gifting an easy opening goal to the opposition gives them something to hang onto and goals change games. If SJR had netted the first goal the floodgates might have opened.

Credit to Sleaford, they defended superbly and put their bodies on the line to get a point.

It was a good match and SJR have taken this as a point gained rather than two points lost, though know they have got to be a little better on their travels results wise.