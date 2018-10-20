Moxam gets off the mark for Worksop Town

Delighted manager Craig Denton praised his players and travelling fans as Worksop Town won 4-2 at Hall Road Rangers.

Aaron Moxam bagged his first goals for the Tigers, who had raced into a three-goal lead before half-time. Rangers grabbed two consolations in the last two minutes.

Denton said: “It was a great three points on the road. Our class showed on and off the pitch. Thanks to all the the travelling Worksop Town fans.”

Rangers are hovering above the Northern Counties East League Premier Division relegation zone and had the first major opportunity when Matt Reay could only head a long ball, from Alex Stock, into the path of Connor Harman, whose long-range effort was held down low by Dave Reay.

At the other end Laurie Wilson slipped Matt Sykes down the left flank, where the winger saw his low driven shot saved by the feet of Charlie Dixon.

Steve Woolley’s free-kick struck the bar and Charlie Taylor headed the rebound wide.

A frantic first 10 minutes ended when Kyle Jordan jinked into the box, before dragging his effort wide.

Rangers were denied twice in a minute by David Reay, who parried Josh Vickers’s volley wide and tipped Louis Bruce’s powerful header past the upright from the resulting corner.

Just after 20 minutes, Moxam opened the scoring and his account for the club. A long throw by Royles was flicked on by Wilson and Moxam headed in.

Ten minutes later Liam Royles weaved his way along the edge of the area before playing in Moxam, who turned sharply but saw his shot turned wide by the leg of Bruce.

The Tigers doubled their lead through top scorer Kyle Jordan. Danny Patterson lifted the ball over the top for the striker, who knocked it over the keeper before tapping home.

Danny Patterson flicked a Steve Woolley corner narrowly over at the near post before, on the stroke of half-time, Woolley fired Jordan’s cutback past Dixon to make it 3-0.

Ten minutes after the restart, Matt Reay forced Dixon into an acrobatic save from a looping header.

The keeper then held Woolley’s volley from Jordan’s flick.

But just before the hour Worksop added a fourth goal. Matt Sykes and Kyle Jordan played a one-two and Sykes headed the ball across the box for Moxam to score.

Moxam almost completed his hat-trick 10 minutes later, curving his run to beat the offside trap and race towards goal, only to rifle his shot over.

The home side pulled a goal back with two minutes remaining when substitute Ben Vazquez picked out the run of Josh Vickers, who volley across goal and into the far bottom corner.

Moments later, the referee pointed to the spot when Charlie Taylor handled inside the box. Connor Harman sent the keeper the wrong way to halve the deficit.

Worksop Town: Dave Reay, Liam Royles, Matt Sykes, Charlie Taylor, Matt Reay, Jamie Price, Laurie Wilson (Max Pemberton), Danny Patterson, Aaron Moxam (Craig Mitchell), Kyle Jordan (Tomas Poole), Steve Woolley. Unused subs: Michael Trench, Connor Brunt.