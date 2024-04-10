Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tigers currently sit three points off the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off places with four games to go in the regular season.Worksop go into the game on a high following last Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Workington AFC.

Liam Hughes scored both goals for the Tigers at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium ensuring that a positive reaction to Easter Monday’s defeat at Basford was instant.

Saturday’s mid-table hosts will come back to Craik Park off the back of four straight defeats against current top five sides.

Liam Hughes celebrates his brace - Photo by Richard Bierton.

While Morpeth don’t have much more to play for other than pride at this stage of the season, they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways in front of their own supporters.