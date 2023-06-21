News you can trust since 1895
More honours for Worksop Town goal machine Liam Hughes at awards night

Worksop Town forward Liam Hughes cut a proud figure last weekend as he swept up the accolades at the 2022/23 Pitching In Northern Premier League Awards night, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

Hughes was included in both the East Division and Media-voted Team of the Season before being presented with the East Division Player of the Season and the coveted Supporters’ Player of the Season.

The 30-year-old was shocked to beat players from the likes of Macclesfield and pick up the Supporters’ Award.

“It was a special occasion,” he said. “I think with the accolades that we have got across the whole season and being in and amongst some exceptional players from our team and others, it caps off a special year.

Liam Hughes - more accolades for Tigers star at awards night. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.Liam Hughes - more accolades for Tigers star at awards night. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Liam Hughes - more accolades for Tigers star at awards night. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
“I had to keep refreshing my Twitter feed because I couldn’t believe it. They announced third to first place and when James Berry of Macclesfield was in second, I was thinking ‘Who else is there? “Maybe Tez Hawkridge or Mags (Jonathon Margetts) at Stamford’, so for one second, I never put myself at the top of that category and when it popped up that I had won it, it was a really proud moment for me and my family, and it was humbling.

“It’s a good way to sign off the last year and it’ll live long in the memory of what we achieved last year, and it exceeded what we set out to achieve both personally and collectively as a group.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would score 42 goals, but I am proud of our achievements both individually and collectively.

“However, the main focus now is getting into pre-season and continuing where we left off.”

Hughes’ pre-season is back underway after he attended one of the Tigers’ drop-in sessions so that he can begin to condition himself for the new campaign.

He added: “I think with the number of games that we played and how demanding it was – it’s hard work to be successful and consistent – it was nice to have a break with my partner and children, but it was nice to be back.

“Pre-season is there for a reason: to get back into it and get fit. I am very much looking forward to getting back onto a programme and getting some structure and routine and getting back around what are some fantastic people.

“I don’t want to be a flash in the pan, or a one-season wonder, I want to go out there and prove that I am capable this season and build on what I have done this season.”

