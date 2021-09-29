Mixed feelings for Worksop Town boss Craig Parry after draw with Ossett Albion

Craig Parry was happy with the performance but disappointed his side didn’t go on to win.

After an excellent first-half showing, the Tigers went ahead through Steven McDonnell’s header on the hour, but they were pegged back just minutes later, as Aaron Haswell’s long-range effort caught out ‘keeper Tiernan Brooks.

And Parry explained how his side should have come away with more than just a point.

“I was more than pleased with the performance,” said Parry. “We played very well and controlled the game.

“We had a couple of scary moments in the second half. But when we scored it was typical of us as when we go ahead, we give the opposition 15 minutes to play in and that’s what cost us.

“We cannot have any complaints on the performance, we just need to analyse the moments where we switched off and now, we come away with one point instead of three.

“We had full control of the game; they couldn’t get to grips with our shape in the first half – we played through the middle quite a lot – and it was the perfect display bar the result.

“Yes, we have injuries, but I cannot knock the performance we have put in. But I am like a repeating record, we have to put teams to bed – I said this against Tadcaster [Albion] and I say this today, so it is frustrating.”

Worksop next travel to 17th-placed Pickering Town, who have lost five of their opening nine league fixtures but picked up their only win of the campaign last Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Frickley Athletic.

Parry has called for his side to remain professional due to the unpredictability of the division.

“It will still be a tough game; they went to Frickley and got three points,” he added. “There are no easy games in this league, and I keep saying that and repeating it.

“It is a saying to not look at the league table until November but until everyone plays each other, it is irrelevant at this moment in time because anyone can beat anyone, and teams are producing results you wouldn’t expect, and we don’t want to be one of those results.